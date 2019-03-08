Get Goalside!
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Sign in
Share
Get Goalside!
For people who want something A Bit Interesting about football
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Let me read it first
A Substack newsletter by
Mark Thompson
Want the full experience?
Become a paying subscriber
Just join the free list, for now
Learn more
The *real* meaning of Moneyball
|| The book that launched a thousand spreadsheets: reassessed ||
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
The *real* meaning of Moneyball
|| The book that launched a thousand spreadsheets: reassessed ||
Jul 21
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Share
New
Top
Community
What is Get Goalside!?
About
A smarter approach to squad-building
|| A different way to do things, and a team who very much needs it ||
Jul 14
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
A smarter approach to squad-building
|| A different way to do things, and a team who very much needs it ||
Jul 14
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Share
How would you play against the Invincibles?
|| A data-driven glimpse at how to play against Arsenal's 2003/04 giants ||
Jul 7
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
How would you play against the Invincibles?
|| A data-driven glimpse at how to play against Arsenal's 2003/04 giants ||
Jul 7
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Share
3 fun looks at home advantage
|| How much has lockdown impact home advantage? And other things... ||
Jun 30
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
3 fun looks at home advantage
|| How much has lockdown impact home advantage? And other things... ||
Jun 30
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Share
Liverpool 19/20: A historically great side?
|| Where do this current Liverpool team fit in among English football's history? ||
Jun 23
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
1
Liverpool 19/20: A historically great side?
|| Where do this current Liverpool team fit in among English football's history? ||
Jun 23
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
1
Share
Can you teach tactics in a lockdown?
|| And even if you can, would it make a difference? ||
Jun 16
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Can you teach tactics in a lockdown?
|| And even if you can, would it make a difference? ||
Jun 16
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Share
A note
I don’t think there’ll be another Get Goalside! newsletter for a while. The latest, reviewing my opinion of a potential Harry Maguire transfer in the s…
Jan 30
3
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
A note
I don’t think there’ll be another Get Goalside! newsletter for a while. The latest, reviewing my opinion of a potential Harry Maguire transfer in the s…
Jan 30
3
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Share
Re-assessing my Harry Maguire take
|| Does what I said in the summer hold up? ||
Jan 28
2
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Re-assessing my Harry Maguire take
|| Does what I said in the summer hold up? ||
Jan 28
2
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Share
See all
Get Goalside!
Subscribe
What is Get Goalside!?
Archive
My Account
© 2020 Mark Thompson. See
privacy
and
terms
Publish on Substack
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts