World Cup fever

Hello, and happy World Cup to one and to all.

As I mentioned last week, I’m editing StatsBomb’s World Cup content this summer. I’m writing this as the national anthems of Canada and Cameroon are playing in the background. World Cups are great.

In the lead-up to the tournament, we posted this piece on some of the key players in England and Scotland’s squads and then this piece on some of the other FA Women’s Super League players who are at the tournament. To round off the week, Katja Kragelund wrote about Norway’s chances (before they went and won their first match 3-0 in a highly entertaining game against Nigeria).

The Norwegians are without Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg, but, as Katja previewed, they have some great talents still in their squad (Chelsea fans should take note of Guro Reiten, a new signing for next season who’s netted 52 in 53 since 2017 in the Norwegian league; Caroline Graham Hansen is also a tremendously entertaining dribbler).

That’s all from me in Get Goalside! this week. I hope to have some analytical thoughts next week, but getting StatsBomb’s content off to a good start has taken up a good deal of my time. Please do check out a couple of those articles, they’re good stuff.

Thanks, and until next week, *waves*